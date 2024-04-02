MarineMax confirms data breach

MarineMax has disclosed having employee and customer data stolen from its systems following a cyberattack last month, BleepingComputer reports.

"…[O]ur ongoing investigation has identified that this organization exfiltrated limited data from this environment that includes some customer and employee information, including personally identifiable information," said the major U.S. global recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht retailer in an updated filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

No additional details regarding the perpetrator of the breach have been provided but the Rhysida ransomware-as-a-service operation already laid claim on the incident, demanding more than $1 million worth of bitcoin as ransom for financial documents and other data, which MarineMax denied.

MarineMax's confirmation comes nearly a month after Rhysida leaked all of the data it purportedly stole from Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital after it refused to pay the ransom. Sony-owned video game developer Insomniac Games also had 1.67 TB of files exposed by the ransomware gang as a result of not paying the $2 million ransom.