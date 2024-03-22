Rhysida ransomware lays claim on MarineMax compromise

MarineMax was claimed to have been compromised by the Rhysida ransomware operation in an attack that resulted in data exfiltration more than a week after the major U.S. global recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht retailer disclosed having its operations disrupted due to a cybersecurity incident, reports Cybernews.

More than $774 million worth of bitcoin has been demanded by Rhysida for the alleged stolen data, which includes the company's customer databases, earnings reports, bank account transfers, balance sheets, and other financial records. Such an assertion by Rhysida comes after MarineMax emphasized in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach-impacted system did not have sensitive data. Numerous organizations have already been targeted by Rhysida since its emergence last May, with the most recent one being Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital, which had all of its stolen data purportedly sold by the ransomware gang earlier this month after the health provider's failure to pay the $4 million ransom.