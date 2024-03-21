More robust data security aimed by Lookout, Fortra collaboration

SiliconAngle reports that cybersecurity firms Lookout and Fortra have partnered to integrate the former's Cloud Security Platform into Fortra's new Digital Guardian Secure Service Edge solution, which seeks to bolster user and device risk posture tracking.

Aside from providing zero-trust network access, the new solution also features cloud access security broker and secure web gateway capabilities, according to Fortra. Meanwhile, such a solution has been touted by Lookout to be crucial amid the growing cloud and software-as-a-service app demand brought upon by the increasingly decentralized workforce. "As businesses migrate data and workloads to the cloud, the threat landscape has become broader and more complex. Threat actors are taking advantage of this complexity, exploiting gaps and relentlessly stepping up the volume of attacks. The Lookout-powered Digital Guardian Secure Service Edge offers a full set of security technologies to protect sensitive data and applications as organizations adopt cloud," said Lookout CEO Jim Dolce.