Ransomware

More US financial firms targeted by LockBit ransomware gang

Chicago Trading Company and New York-based investment firm Alphadyne were claimed to have been compromised by the LockBit ransomware gang on its dark web site just days after admitting responsibility for an attack against Industrial & Commercial Bank of China's U.S. subsidiary ICBC Financial Services, BNN Bloomberg reports. While CTC was subjected to a cyberattack at the end of last month, operations and trading were not impacted and ransomware was not involved, according to a company spokesperson, who added that an investigation into the incident is underway as the company works to strengthen its cyber defenses. There has not been any confirmation linking the CTC attack to the ICBC Financial Services incident. On the other hand, Alphadyne has not provided any comment on LockBit's claims but the firm was noted by an individual close to the matter to be continuing normal operations. Such attacks by LockBit follow the group's recent intrusions against Boeing, ION Group, and Royal Mail.

Related

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Cyber Resilience in the Ransomware and Wiper Era New Strategies for CISOs to Protect

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

  • Cybercast
    Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Hybrid Attackers Leveraging Identities to Execute Ransomware

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.