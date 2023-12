Nissan has disclosed that its Australia- and New Zealand-based systems have been subjected to a cyberattack, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the extent of the cybersecurity incident is still underway but Nissan noted efforts to expedite the restoration of the affected systems while warning customers to be watchful of potential fraudulent activities, suggesting a possible data breach. Both Australian and New Zealand law enforcement have already been notified regarding the cyberattack. Such an incident comes amid the growing prevalence of cyberattacks targeted at automotive manufacturers and automotive insurance providers, including the reported breach of Toyota's European and African financial services department last month, the compromise of almost 15,000 accounts from major automakers' websites to exfiltrate thousands of vehicle IDs in September, and a third-party breach impacting Nissan North America in January that has resulted in the exposure of thousands of customers' personal data.