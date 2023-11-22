Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Play ransomware expands availability

Operators of Play ransomware were noted by Adlumin researchers to have been providing the strain as a service to other threat actors, The Hacker News reports. Such a conclusion was made after an analysis of recent Play ransomware attacks revealed no differences between the intrusions, suggesting that affiliates using Play ransomware have been sticking by the playbooks provided with the RaaS. Aside from concealing the malicious file in the same public music folder, all of the attacks used the same credentials for privileged account creation and the same commands, according to the report. "When RaaS operators advertise ransomware kits that come with everything a hacker will need, including documentation, forums, technical support, and ransom negotiation support, script kiddies will be tempted to try their luck and put their skills to use. And since there are probably more script kiddies than 'real hackers' today, businesses and authorities should take note and prepare for a growing wave of incidents," said Adlumin.

Related

Ransomware
AutoZone added to MOVEit breach toll

AutoZone added to MOVEit breach toll Major U.S. automotive parts and accessories distributor and retailer AutoZone has confirmed having data from 184,995 individuals compromised in late May as part of the widespread MOVEit file transfer system hack conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation, BleepingComputer reports.

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    Cyber Resilience in the Ransomware and Wiper Era New Strategies for CISOs to Protect

  • eSummit
    The changing face of ransomware, and how to respond

  • Cybercast
    Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Hybrid Attackers Leveraging Identities to Execute Ransomware

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.