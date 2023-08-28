Nearly 7,600 individuals had their sensitive data exposed following a ransomware attack
against the Ohio History Connection, a nonprofit managing the state's museums and historical sites, as well as the state archives, last month, according to The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
OHC had its internal data servers targeted by a ransomware operation in early July, with attackers demanding millions of dollars in ransom in exchange for the encrypted data. After rejecting OHC's payment offer, the unnamed ransomware operation proceeded to expose the stolen data belonging to people under the organization's employment between 2009 and 2023, including names, addresses, and Social Security numbers.
Other files compromised in the attack include documents involving the organization's vendors and donors' checks since 2020, according to OHC, which has already utilized cloud-based services to store most of its data and systems following the incident.
Such an intrusion follows an ALPHV ransomware attack against the state's largest oil provider in February.