Major Taiwanese semiconductor equipment manufacturer Foxsemicon Integrated Technology has been claimed to be compromised in a ransomware incident , reports The Taipei Times . In a message posted on Foxsemicon's website, attackers noted that they were able to exfiltrate 5 TB worth of files that included personal information from all of the semiconductor equipment firm's customers, which they would leak should the company refuse to pay the demanded ransom. Foxsemicon's employees were also taunted by the hackers. "If your management does not contact us, you will lose your job, as we are able to completely destroy Foxsemicon with no possibility of recovery," said the hackers. While Foxsemicon's sites continue to be disrupted by the ransomware attack, such an incident is expected by the company to not cause a significant impact on its operations. No further details regarding the extent of the intrusion were provided. Such a development follows a Check Point report noting a 3% year-over-year increase in global weekly cyberattacks from the first to third quarters of 2023, with Taiwan accounting for most of the attacks.