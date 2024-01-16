Ransomware, Incident Response

Ransomware recovery efforts at British Library progresses

Online catalog access at the British Library, the UK's national library, has already been restored after the library's various services were disrupted by a Rhysida ransomware attack in October, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While the British Library has yet to restore its system for enabling the borrowing of the catalog's rare books, journals, maps, and music scores, most of its archives and manuscripts could already be obtained on-site beginning this week, said British Library CEO Sir Roly Keating. "Taken together these developments mean that for the first time since the attack the majority of physical books, archives, maps, and manuscripts held in the basements at our St. Pancras site will once again be discoverable and useable by our readers," noted Keating, who added that more efforts are still needed to completely recover all impacted systems, including the library's payment system for authors.

