Ransomware attack impacts Pennsylvania school district

Pennyslvania's Scranton School District had some of its systems and services disrupted following a ransomware attack last week, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Efforts to recover impacted systems are already underway amid an ongoing investigation into the source and extent of the cybersecurity incident, said Scranton School District officials, which previously notified students to come in two hours later than usual following the attack. "As you know, some files may be inaccessible during this period as we, and the third party forensic specialists, continue the investigation. Due to the increased security measures placed in our systems, some functions may be slower than usual," officials added. Such an attack against Scranton marks the 21st ransomware incident against a U.S. K-12 school district this year, or nearly a fifth of the total K-12 school district ransomware incidence last year, noted Emsisoft Threat Analyst Brett Callow.