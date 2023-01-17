University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany was hit by a cyberattack in November that has been claimed by the Vice Society ransomware operation, which has also exposed data allegedly stolen from the university, including sensitive details involving its operations, students, and employees, reports BleepingComputer. UDE, which is having its IT infrastructure overhauled as a result of the attack, emphasized that it will not pay the ransom demanded by Vice Society. "The university had not complied with the attackers demands and had not paid a ransom," said UDE in a statement. Further examination of the leaked files by BleepingComputer revealed that Vice Society was able to compromise financial documents, backup archives, student spreadsheets, and research papers although their authenticity could not be verified. Such an attack follows Vice Society's persistent intrusions aimed at the education sector, with the Los Angeles Unified School District, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, and the Medical University of Innsbruck being attacked by the ransomware operation last year.