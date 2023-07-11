TechCrunch reports that Barts Health NHS Trust, which is the largest trust of the UK's National Health Service, disclosed that an investigation regarding an ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attack that led to the theft of 70TB of data, which the ransomware claims to be the largest health data breach in the UK, is underway. ALPHV/BlackCat has already leaked some of the data allegedly exfiltrated from Barts Health, including employee identification files and confidential internal emails, the legitimacy of which has not been disputed by the NHS trust. The data breach comes weeks after an NHS dataset with data from 1.1 million patients in 200 hospitals has been stolen in a ransomware attack against the University of Manchester. Numerous cyberattacks have also been reported by the UK's public sector in recent months, with communications regulator Ofcom confirming compromise from the widespread Cl0p ransomware attack exploiting a vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer file transfer app and a Black Basta ransomware attack impacting major UK outsourcing company Capita in May, resulting in the compromise of over 90 organizations.