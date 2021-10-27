Most ransomware attacks targeted at industrial services

Ransomware groups targeted industrial goods and services entities the most between July and September, with the sector having nearly two times more ransomware attacks, compared with the technology industry, which ranked second, ZDNet
reports.
The DarkSide ransomware gang's attack on the Colonial Pipeline
is among the most significant attacks impacting the sector this year, a report from Digital Shadows showed.
"Companies within the industrial goods and services sector are commonly targeted due to their sensitivity to prolonged outages; manufacturers often need to be working 24/7. Even the slightest outage can significantly impact the target's supply chain. Many companies within this sector — and other sectors like construction and agriculture — rely on technology to provide automation. Without this technology, productivity grinds to a halt," said Digital Shadows Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst Chris Morgan.
Digital Shadows also discovered 35 leak sites from various ransomware gangs, with the number poised to increase further next year.