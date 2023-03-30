Sun Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical firm in India and fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company worldwide, has disclosed having some of its file systems compromised in a ransomware attack, resulting in corporate information and personal data theft, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "As part of the containment measures, we proactively isolated our network and initiated the recovery process. As a result of these measures, Company's business operations have been impacted," said Sun Pharmaceuticals, which also noted the attack's adverse impact on its revenues, as well as elevated cyber insurance spending and possible litigation costs. While Sun Pharmaceuticals did not confirm the identity of its attackers, the pharmaceutical giant had been added by the BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware operation to its leak site on March 24. Healthcare organizations have been continuously targeted by BlackCat/ALPHV, with the Lehigh Valley Health Network in Pennsylvania and NextGen Healthcare being its most recent victims. BlackCat/ALPHV has also launched attacks against U.S. higher education institutions and other companies, including Bandai Namco, Moncler, and Jakks Pacific.