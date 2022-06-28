SecurityWeek reports that Nichirin-Flex USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Japanese automotive hose manufacturer Nichirin, has been impacted by a ransomware attack initially identified on June 14. Certain production control systems at Nichirin-Flex USA had been shut down as a result of the ransomware attack, which is still being investigated but was found not to affect Nichirin's other subsidiaries. Nichirin clients have also been warned regarding fraudulent emails, which could lead to information exposure and misuse. Automotive, infrastructure, and government manufacturers have been facing an onslaught of cyberattacks, according to BlackFog CEO Darren Williams. "Cybercriminals continue to target organizations with older infrastructure, lack of investment in cybersecurity in terms of both product and personnel. These industries continue to outpace the rest of the market in terms of attacks. It should serve as a reminder that even the smallest contributors to the supply chain must do their part to defend against cyberattacks," Williams added.