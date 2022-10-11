SecurityWeek reports that the State Bar of Georgia has confirmed the compromise of member and employee data following a BitLocker ransomware attack in April. Tens of servers and workstations had been impacted by the attack, and a State Bar of Georgia representative noted at the time that the incident did not involve any monetary demand. While the bar initially reported the lack of evidence regarding the compromise of personal information, it said in a new statement that attackers may have accessed and collected personal data from former and current employees and members, including names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, direct deposit information, driver's license numbers, and name change details. "Although we had security protocols and technology in place to help prevent unauthorized access, some of those defenses were evaded," said the bar, which will be providing free identity protection and credit monitoring services to individuals who have been affected by the incident.