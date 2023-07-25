VMware announced that a new edition of its Tanzu Mission Control offering can be deployed in an on-premises IT environment, according to Cloud Native Now. The self-hosted edition of Tanzu Mission Control can either be deployed traditionally in a public cloud as a software-as-a-service platform or on-premises while performing the same functions such as managing VMwares Tanzu Kubernetes distribution as well as other distributions of Kubernetes. Allowing VMwares Tanzu control plane to be deployed in this manner caters to customers of the company that continue to rely on on-premises IT environments as well as enterprises that are subject to strict industry regulations and thus tend to choose control plane deployments in IT environments that they can wholly control, said Tanzu Mission Control Product Management Director John Dwyer. Furthermore, an increasing number of governments are imposing data sovereignty laws that include requirements for companies to maintain data storage facilities in specific geographic areas. As a result, most organizations currently operate IT environments spanning multiple instances of multi-cloud computing, Dwyer said.