Cloud Security, Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Unsecured Raptor Technologies web buckets expose sensitive US school records

Wired reports that more than 4 million sensitive school records, including thousands of U.S. schools' active shooter emergency plans and other emergency planning documents, have been exposed due to internet-exposed web buckets owned by school software provider Raptor Technologies. All of the leaked data was from 2022 and 2023, nearly three-quarters of which pertained to safety drill details, threat reports, and emergency procedures that covered fire drills, severe storms, bomb threats, and hostage situations, a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on vpnMentor showed. "If a domestic terrorist had basically a working map of all the vulnerabilities of a government building or a school or anything, that presents a huge hypothetical risk. Some of the maps even have arrows of which way the kids are going to run if there's an active shooter, where they're going to hide. I've never seen anything like that," said Fowler. Immediate efforts to secure the exposed web bucket have been conducted by Raptor Technologies, with the company's Chief Marketing Officer David Rogers noting that there has been no evidence suggesting any data misuse.

Related

Related Events

  • Cybercast
    How CISOs Adjust Security to the SaaS Transformation

  • Cybercast
    A CISOs Guide to Effective Security Practices in Cloud Computing Environments

    On-Demand Event

  • eSummit
    Cloud security: Fixing what broke during the “great migration”

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.