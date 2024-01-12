Unsecured Raptor Technologies web buckets expose sensitive US school records

Wired reports that more than 4 million sensitive school records, including thousands of U.S. schools' active shooter emergency plans and other emergency planning documents, have been exposed due to internet-exposed web buckets owned by school software provider Raptor Technologies. All of the leaked data was from 2022 and 2023, nearly three-quarters of which pertained to safety drill details, threat reports, and emergency procedures that covered fire drills, severe storms, bomb threats, and hostage situations, a report by cybersecurity researcher Jeremy Fowler published on vpnMentor showed. "If a domestic terrorist had basically a working map of all the vulnerabilities of a government building or a school or anything, that presents a huge hypothetical risk. Some of the maps even have arrows of which way the kids are going to run if there's an active shooter, where they're going to hide. I've never seen anything like that," said Fowler. Immediate efforts to secure the exposed web bucket have been conducted by Raptor Technologies, with the company's Chief Marketing Officer David Rogers noting that there has been no evidence suggesting any data misuse.