Cybersecurity applications of artificial intelligence (AI) have been used for years for tasks such as anomaly detection or behavioral analysis. But use cases for generative AI and its' parsing of large language models is new and already a valuable technology for cybersecurity professionals, said Santiago Bassett, founder and CEO of Wazuh.

Chris Pierson, CEO and founder of BlackCloak, said generative AI is revolutionary in terms of putting it in the hands of the masses instead of AI being behind closed doors.

(Editor's Note: This feature is part of SC Media's special 2023 SC Awards coverage. You can view the full list of winners here.)

"The biggest shift is that every person has the ability to partake in the creation of something using generative AI," Pierson said during a SC Awards winners circle panel.

Wazuh was named 2023 SC Award's Best SIEM Solution by a panel of independent SC Awards judges and BlackCloak earned Best Emerging Technology.

They were joined on the panel by Greg Elin, senior principal engineer and evangelist at RegScale. Elin said the tech world can't put the generative AI genie back in the bottle and its' impact will be profound. The technology has helped users get past what he called "the blank page problem" and will spur huge gains in productivity.

Join our panelists in the video below with SC Media's Derek Johnson as they discuss how AI has impacted the business world and cybersecurity field in the last year.