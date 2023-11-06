Infosys US unit reportedly affected by ransomware

Ransomware attackers have reportedly targeted India-based IT consulting firm Infosys' U.S.-based subsidiary McCamish Systems, The Times of India reports.

Infosys McCamish Systems, which provides platform-based life insurance, annuity, and retirement services, was confirmed by Infosys in a stock exchange filing to have had some of its applications and systems disrupted by a cybersecurity event, which online publication Cybersecurity Insiders noted to be a ransomware intrusion. Such an attack has been humorously suggested by some individuals over on Reddit to be conducted following former Infosys CEO Narayan Murthy's statements calling for a 70-hour work week among the Indian youth, according to Cybersecurity Insiders. However, Infosys has yet to provide more details regarding the incident.

"Infosys McCamish Systems, an advocate for robust data protection and security, is actively implementing measures to mitigate the risks stemming from this incident," said Cybersecurity Insiders. Such an attack comes after ransomware and phishing intrusions against IT firms Cognizant and Wipro in 2020 and 2019, respectively.