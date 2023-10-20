Ragnar Locker site disrupted in international law enforcement crackdown

CyberScoop reports that the Ragnar Locker ransomware group, also known as Viking Spider, had its data leak site seized by the FBI and 15 other law enforcement agencies around the world as part of an international crackdown against ransomware infrastructure. No further information regarding the extent of the takedown operations against the ransomware gang was provided but Ragnar Locker, which emerged in 2019, was noted by CrowdStrike Senior Vice President of Counter Adversary Operations Adam Meyers to be among the first ransomware groups that targeted corporations and other major entities to obtain significant payouts. Ragnar Locker had 100 organizations across 27 industries listed on its data leak site prior to the disruption, Meyers said. Such dismantling of Ragnar Locker's leak site comes after sanctions against TrickBot members and the disruption of the Hive ransomware operation, as well as the thwarting of Russia's CyclopsBlink botnet and Chinese attacks against Microsoft Exchange servers.