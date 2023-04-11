BleepingComputer reports that Yum! Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, has informed an undisclosed number of individuals regarding their personal data being impacted by a breach stemming from a ransomware attack in January. Yum! Brands discovered that some employees' names, ID card numbers, and driver's license numbers have been compromised as a result of the cyberattack. However, the company emphasized the absence of any evidence suggesting that the exposed data has been leveraged in malicious attacks. No customer data was found to have been impacted by the incident as well, according to Yum! Brands. "We are in the process of sending individual notifications and are offering complimentary monitoring and protection services. We have no indication that customer information was impacted," said Yum! Brands. Nearly 300 Yum! Brands restaurants across the U.K. had been disrupted by the January ransomware attack, and while the intrusion has incurred costs for the company, it has not prompted significant negative financial impact, said the company in its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.