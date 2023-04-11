April 10, 2023

Barracuda just released a report on Ransomware findings, here: https://assets.barracuda.com/assets/docs/dms/2023-Ransomware-insights-report.pdf. Here are a few of the highlighted stats: Barracuda international survey finds 73% of organizations experienced a successful ransomware attack in 2022 — 38% were hit more than once. 42% of those hit thre...