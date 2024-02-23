Stronger cyber incident response sought by Resilience in BreahQuest purchase

Incident response firm BreachQuest has been purchased for an undisclosed amount by cyber risk management provider Resilience to facilitate more efficient cyber incident response efforts, SiliconAngle reports.
Aside from being easily integrated into cloud office systems, BreachQuest's Priori Platform for incident response facilitates instant discovery of malicious activity and compromised endpoints through persistent systems monitoring. Breach data is then gathered and examined by the platform to enable immediate response and cost-effective recovery efforts. The "synergy between BreachQuest's cutting-edge platform and Resilience's proactive approach to incident management offers our clients the speed, skill, and automation they need to reduce the financial impact of these costly threats," said Resilience Senior Vice President of Business Development Tim Riley. Similar sentiments regarding both companies' shared goals in strengthening cyber resilience while curbing cyberattack costs were also expressed by BreachQuest co-founder and CEO Shaun Gordon. Such an acquisition deal comes nearly three years after BreachQuest was reported to have raised $4.4 million in a seed funding round.
