US reportedly finalizing ransomware response policy

New policy detailing appropriate ransomware response efforts among governments is reportedly being finalized by the Biden administration in a bid to advance collective action in curbing ransomware payments, Reuters reports.
The White House will also be introducing efforts to strengthen ransomware intelligence sharing between countries at the upcoming International Counter Ransomware Initiative meeting to hone in on threat operations and accounts used for ransomware proceeds, according to a senior administration official close to the matter.
"We're committing to sharing bad wallets wallets that are used to move illicit ransom funds as well as a number of other related projects," said the official.
Fifty countries around the world have already joined ICRI, which also includes the European Union and the Interpol as its members.
"We have to work to ensure that all the digital connectivity we rely on for our citizens is secure," the official added.
Investigation by the Denver Gazette revealed that the Colorado Department of Higher Education failed to report a widespread ransomware-related data breach to the state attorney general's office within a month of discovering the incident, which is in violation of the state's breach notification law, according to StateScoop.
Dallas County has confirmed having a portion of its network impacted by a cyberattack this month, which has been claimed by the Play ransomware operation, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Threat actors using private keys and passphrases from LastPass databases stolen in cyberattacks last August and December were reported by ZachXBT and MetaMask developer Taylor Monahan to have been able to exfiltrate $4.4 million worth of cryptocurrency on Oct. 25, BleepingComputer reports.
