This 2023 SC Awards Winners Circle features panelists discussing top cybersecurity trends they've seen so far in 2023. Some of those trends including how the industry has changed from being seen as a technical issue to one that enables the business; and how the same threats that have been with us for years continue to hold on strongly in light of new technology such as artificial intelligence.

(Editor's Note: This feature is part of SC Media's special 2023 SC Awards coverage. You can view the full list of winners here.)

Theresa Lanowitz, head of AT&T's cybersecurity evangelism, Roger Grimes, KnowBe4's data-driven defense evangelist, and Peter Bauer, Mimecast CEO, joined SC Media's Bradley Barth to discuss these trends and more in the video below.

AT&T was named Best Threat Intelligence Technology, KnowBe4 earned Best IT Security-Related Training Program and Mimecast was honored for Best Email Security Solution.

